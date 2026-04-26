Daily Life in America After Communism: Gardens, Snow, Swimming & Global Scientific Adventures

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Settled in Schenectady from 1985, Professor Mietek and Helena built a peaceful routine — tending a thriving garden with raspberries, clearing endless snow, daily Olympic-pool swims, and volunteering to prepare taxes for hundreds of people. Mixed with scientific expeditions to Mexico, heartfelt visits to London and Paris friends, and frequent trips to Palo Alto to see grandchildren.A warm, detailed look at ordinary immigrant success, small joys, and the slow arrival of old-age challenges.This is Part 22 of an epic life memoir. #polishhistory #LifeInSchenectady #ImmigrantRoutine #GardenLife #ScientificExpedition #MexicoPlantHunt #RetirementYears #TrueMemoir #PolishAmericanStory #FamilyAcrossAmerica