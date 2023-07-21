Astrology & BRICS Meeting August 2023

Using Horary Astrology, the Ephemeris and Ingress Charts, we'll take a look at what the cosmos has to say about the Upcoming BRICS meeting to be held in South Africa between August 22-24, 2023. Alert! Turbulence between August 29 and September 14th, emphasis on September 3rd and 4th.
#astrology #fruitcakeastrologer #brics #2023 #prediction #horary #ephemeris #ingress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.