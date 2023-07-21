Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Astrology & BRICS Meeting August 2023
channel image
FruitCakeAstrologer
41 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Using Horary Astrology, the Ephemeris and Ingress Charts, we'll take a look at what the cosmos has to say about the Upcoming BRICS meeting to be held in South Africa between August 22-24, 2023. Alert! Turbulence between August 29 and September 14th, emphasis on September 3rd and 4th. 


#astrology #fruitcakeastrologer #brics #2023 #prediction #horary #ephemeris #ingress

Keywords
astrologysouth africabrics2023horaryingressfruitcakeastrologerephemeris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket