Top Books Where the Elite Tell All - Alex Jones Show with Jay Dyer - Aug 19, 2022

Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com/Jay Dyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the top books where the elite told all: Here are a few,

Plato’s Republic

H.G. Wells - The New World Order, The Open Conspiracy

Julian Huxley - Unesco

Bill Joy - Why the Future Doesn't Need Us

Klaus Schwab - Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution