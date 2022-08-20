Top Books Where the Elite Tell All - Alex Jones Show with Jay Dyer - Aug 19, 2022

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Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com/Jay Dyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the top books where the elite told all: Here are a few,
Plato’s Republic
H.G. Wells - The New World Order, The Open Conspiracy
Julian Huxley - Unesco
Bill Joy - Why the Future Doesn't Need Us
Klaus Schwab - Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution