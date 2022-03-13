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Buried in $1.5 Trillion Spending Budget is Federalization of Gun Rights
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366 views • March 13, 2022
This year’s government appropriations bill includes two major gun control restrictions.
Sections 1101-1102 of the bill are known as the NICS Denial Notification Act to make the existing background check system even WORSE.
As you well know, the current NICS background check system is broken beyond belief.
Nine out of ten times, when someone is denied a gun purchase by the NICS system, it’s a law-abiding citizen who was wrongly denied their right to purchase a firearm.
Because the vast majority of NICS denials each year are false positives, the government gets less than a few dozen convictions of prohibited persons stupid enough to try to buy a gun at a gun store.
Even so, Congress seems intent on passing the NICS Denial Notification Act which instructs ATF to help local law enforcement launch CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS into each NICS denial—including all false-positive denials.
So, if this passes, you better hope the NICS system doesn’t falsely deny you your next gun purchase!
Additionally, the government spending bill’s Section 1103 also contains funding for ATF to begin deputizing local law enforcement officers to enforce federal gun control laws. ATF can also appoint local government attorneys to help prosecute the enforcement of this gun control as well.
This runs in direct contradiction to the Second Amendment Sanctuary laws that GOA has been pushing around the country at the state and local level.
States like Missouri and Idaho have passed the STRONGEST Second Amendment Protection laws which prohibit funding for gun control and/or include criminal or civil penalties for government agents and/or agencies that enforce unconstitutional gun control. More than a dozen other states have similar statutes.
And yet, Congress is facilitating the enforcement of federal gun laws with local ATF deputies!
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Sections 1101-1102 of the bill are known as the NICS Denial Notification Act to make the existing background check system even WORSE.
As you well know, the current NICS background check system is broken beyond belief.
Nine out of ten times, when someone is denied a gun purchase by the NICS system, it’s a law-abiding citizen who was wrongly denied their right to purchase a firearm.
Because the vast majority of NICS denials each year are false positives, the government gets less than a few dozen convictions of prohibited persons stupid enough to try to buy a gun at a gun store.
Even so, Congress seems intent on passing the NICS Denial Notification Act which instructs ATF to help local law enforcement launch CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS into each NICS denial—including all false-positive denials.
So, if this passes, you better hope the NICS system doesn’t falsely deny you your next gun purchase!
Additionally, the government spending bill’s Section 1103 also contains funding for ATF to begin deputizing local law enforcement officers to enforce federal gun control laws. ATF can also appoint local government attorneys to help prosecute the enforcement of this gun control as well.
This runs in direct contradiction to the Second Amendment Sanctuary laws that GOA has been pushing around the country at the state and local level.
States like Missouri and Idaho have passed the STRONGEST Second Amendment Protection laws which prohibit funding for gun control and/or include criminal or civil penalties for government agents and/or agencies that enforce unconstitutional gun control. More than a dozen other states have similar statutes.
And yet, Congress is facilitating the enforcement of federal gun laws with local ATF deputies!
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
BTC: 3MZvedUL5w9FJFfZ2ouPAfjQdNNHLFdSrE
ETH: 0x351b56b794c1ebc1225b528ccc429f6a982502fa
ADA: Ae2tdPwUPEYztNF7PmETPB8JByCHTZo5fxmZuStWtnjUpU6dhCRMrNrTfmD
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