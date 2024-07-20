BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kangaroo Mountain & Baby Kangaroo Mountain Australia
Picterpreter
Picterpreter
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 9 months ago

Kangaroo Mountain, Baby Kangaroo Mountain Australia

Taxanomic name: Osphranter antilopinus (Raptor + Antelope)

#Kangaroo #Mountain #Australia #Baby #Kangaroo too #Akashicrecords #Googleearth #Faces #trex

The Kangaroo was Genetically Engineered by the Anunnaki named Enki. He used a raptor and an Antelope, the reptilian muscles for the legs and tail, and reptilian claws.

Images Copyright; Google Earth, Maxar, Boeing

Thank goodness he used the mammalian digestive system including teeth. Imagine a flesh-eating kangaroo, there wouldn't be many people in Australia.

Earth/Gaia has recorded this creation as part of the Akashic Records. The Aboriginal people paint the Kangaroo showing these genetic traits, mixing reptile and mammal DNA.



Keywords
australiakangaroogeoglyph
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy