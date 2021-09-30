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HAVE YOU SCANNED YOUR EZ-VAX PASS ?
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213 views • September 30, 2021
YOU MUST FIGHT FOR YOUR FAMILY IN HOSPITALS
– Attorney Renz
Attorney Thomas Renz speaking at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in Michigan says he is constantly contacted by families across America who have loved ones being killed by the hospital protocols that Fauci instituted in all US hospitals. The Remdesivir + Ventilator protocol finds people dying, and hospitals making Covid money.
CLICK PHOTO TO WATCH
You have Medical Rights!
During this speech Attorney Renz gives you several key pieces of information on how to fight hospitals and why you must fight for your family members.
Please watch the entire speech.
1- Do not let the hospitals isolate your family members from you.
2 – Remdesivir and Ventilators equal death for your hospitalized family member. That is the Fauci protocol.
3 – Early treatment / intervention is key.
Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Budesonide work.
– Attorney Renz
Attorney Thomas Renz speaking at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in Michigan says he is constantly contacted by families across America who have loved ones being killed by the hospital protocols that Fauci instituted in all US hospitals. The Remdesivir + Ventilator protocol finds people dying, and hospitals making Covid money.
CLICK PHOTO TO WATCH
You have Medical Rights!
During this speech Attorney Renz gives you several key pieces of information on how to fight hospitals and why you must fight for your family members.
Please watch the entire speech.
1- Do not let the hospitals isolate your family members from you.
2 – Remdesivir and Ventilators equal death for your hospitalized family member. That is the Fauci protocol.
3 – Early treatment / intervention is key.
Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Budesonide work.
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