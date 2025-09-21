All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Nessun Dorma! Well not outside this 7-Eleven anyway.

CDC investigates whether Covid jabs cause strokes; and maybe whether bears crap in the woods too?

Puerto Rico eléctrico destined for los ricos?

Large lasers to lead lightning to land.

All shook up over Lisa Marie Presley’s premature death; suspicious minds suspect Covid jab.

In between, other topics turn up as regularly as homeless people outside a convenience store.









Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Ashley, Keel, Stella and Justin.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---21-Lasered-Lightning-and-Repellent-Opera-e1toasa





News Item Links:

⁠Restricted Aria⁠;

⁠The Centre for the Distinctly Conspicuous⁠;

⁠Eléctrico Privado No Bueno⁠;

⁠Zapping the Zaps⁠;

⁠Lisa Marie’s The Name⁠.









Other Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".









Please send us your take on this week’s news stories, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)



