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CONSEQUENCES OF THE AFU STRIKE ON THE SERBIAN CHURCH⚡️
I have repeatedly said that the AFU purposefully shelled objects of cultural and religious heritage. And now I want to show you the consequences of the AFU strike on the Serbian Church. As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian punishers, its rector, Hieromonk Parfeniy, was killed.