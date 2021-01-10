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Street Interviews - Teachers' Reaction to Classroom Violence
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6 views • January 10, 2021
On the same day as the Ontario-wide teachers strike, we took to the streets to ask teachers about their perspective on violence in schools. We also have a Viewpoint from the former director of curriculum in Alberta, Mr. Stuart Wachowicz, on the state of violence in classrooms.
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www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#viewpoint #education #violence #classroom
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www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#viewpoint #education #violence #classroom
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