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Association for Vaccine Damaged Children Ontario Press Conference Queen's Park 1986
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625 views • August 27, 2019
Families with their vaccine injured children gather at Queen's Park, Toronto Ontario, for a protest and press conference on April 30, 1986. Original filmed on VHS video. "As parents of vaccine damaged children we know that the pertussis vaccine is unsafe. We are asking for a full scale investigation into the tragedy of vaccine damage and death in this country " - Edda Goldman West
You can download a transcript of the Press Conference here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/parents-speak/association-of-vaccine-injured-children-1986-queens-park-press-conference/
You can download a transcript of the Press Conference here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/parents-speak/association-of-vaccine-injured-children-1986-queens-park-press-conference/
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