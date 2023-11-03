Create New Account
Revolution and Political Prisoners
Fritz Berggren
Published 15 hours ago

Comparing the revolutionary climate in Cuba under Machado with the current revolutionary situation in America. Regimes in power have three choices:

Attention to civil liberties (in which case they will lose elections)
Half-way measures (that incite more rebellion)
Throw them “up against the wall” (Castro’s option)

American political prisoners (a half-way measure) strips the veneer off the despotic regime that rules America.

Keywords
revolutionwartyrannyprisoners

