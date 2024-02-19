Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE) & IVERMECTIN!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
333 Subscribers
202 views
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:

http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://bitly.ws/ZeZx

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE! - https://bitly.ws/3267W


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE) & IVERMECTIN!


Many people in the alternative detox and healing world ingest various clays such as Zeolite, Bentonite Clay, Diatomaceous earth, Indian healing clay, etc.


But suppose you are someone who is considering taking Ivermectin, which is a potent nootropic that also has a wide array of detox and healing effects. In that case, you need to know why you should not ingest any clays on the same day as taking Ivermectin.


If you do not know the reasons as to why, watch this video "WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE) & IVERMECTIN!" from the start to FINISH.


This video is especially essential for anyone already ingesting Ivermectin and clays on the same day.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinbindersivermectin parasite detoxbinders stop ivermectin workingivermectin anti parasitic medicationwarning clays zeolite bentonite etc and ivermectinivermectin and bindersivermectin zeoliteivermectin clayivermectin diatomaceous earthcan you take binders with ivermectinwarning do not take binders and ivermectin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket