Suitcase Nukes July 4, 2026 – Wait, What? 01/12/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could it be that the Suitcase Nukes might hit around July 4, 2026? Of course, we don’t know exactly when the suitcase nukes will go off, but some of the prophecies might give us a hint, and as a watchman, Pastor Stan feels he should warn all the other watchman out there.
Visit us online at:
To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
03:42Arrests
14:26Grey Smoke
16:26Next 911
22:47Suitcase Nuke
28:26Final Thoughts