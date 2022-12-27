SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 23DEC22 - Rita Panahi: The Great Calling of Western Democracies Has Been to Inculcate Christian Values

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/X9a4OMOsvyM





Legal Academic Dr Rocco Loiacono says over the last 200 years, the great calling of western democracies has been to “inculcate” Christian values.

“The most prosperous and tolerant societies in human history have been those that have been built on Christian values,” Dr Loiacono told Sky News host Rita Panahi.

