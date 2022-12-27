Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 23DEC22 - Rita Panahi: The Great Calling of Western Democracies Has Been to Inculcate Christian Values
47 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published Yesterday |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS


https://youtu.be/X9a4OMOsvyM


Legal Academic Dr Rocco Loiacono says over the last 200 years, the great calling of western democracies has been to “inculcate” Christian values.

“The most prosperous and tolerant societies in human history have been those that have been built on Christian values,” Dr Loiacono told Sky News host Rita Panahi.

Keywords
christian valuessky news australiarita panahidelacabrarocco loiacono

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket