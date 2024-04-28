Columbia Encampment Antisemitism April 17 24 2024

Posted 26April2024 Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus:
This is what's going on at Columbia University. Must Watch.
Antisemitic Pro Terrorist, Pro Communist, Hamas supporting Students camping out on the grounds of Columbia University during Finals Week. They are intimidating and fighting Christian Americans Students and Jewish Students.
