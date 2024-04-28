Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Columbia Encampment Antisemitism April 17 24 2024
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
922 Subscribers
51 views
Published Yesterday

Posted 26April2024 Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus:

This is what's going on at Columbia University. Must Watch.
Antisemitic Pro Terrorist, Pro Communist, Hamas supporting Students camping out on the grounds of Columbia University during Finals Week. They are intimidating and fighting Christian Americans Students and Jewish Students.

Keywords
terrorisraelhamascolumbia universityantisemiticstudent protest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket