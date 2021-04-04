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Senate - Staffer - Car Crash - Thermite - Murder
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81 views • April 04, 2021
Back in December, Harrison Deal, a young staffer who worked for former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, died in what the mainstream media described as ’a car crash.’ According to attorney Sidney Powell, though, Deal was actually murdered.
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