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ShadowGate 2.0
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260 views • October 17, 2020
The battle we find ourselves in is a dangerous one. We not just up against some of the most powerful people on earth, but we are against whom they serve --- Satan and his demons.
You NEED God to watch over you and protecting you from the battles within and without. Once you have turned from your sins toward our Loving God, you will be given the Holy Spirit. He will then guide you personally into all truth and protect you from all lies. We will protect you from the Spiritual powers, Demons and Satan himself, that run the CABAL.
WWG1WGA - TAKE THE RED PILL TODAY AND GET DAILY NEWS AND UPDATE BY FOLLOWING OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS BELOW:
STEP 1: Get RED PILLED TODAY! Learn the truth, Qanon Disclosure Site(s):
• ThinkQAnon.com
STEP 2: Join the Fight!
• JoinQAnon.com
Social:
• Twitter.com/ThinkQAnon
• PARLER.com/profile/ThinkQAnon/
• GAB.com/ThinkQAnon
• GAB.com/groups/4528
• MEWE.com/join/ThinkQAnon
• USA.life/ThinkQAnon
• Jesus.social/QAnon/
Video:
• Youtube.com/ThinkQAnon/
• Brighteon.com/channels/ThinkQAnon
• Bitchute.com/channel/ThinkQAnon
TAKE ACTION:
Support the ThinkQAnon Group:
⁃ Disclosure Sites
⁃ Hiring full-time employees to fight the infowar on all our behalf
⁃ Daily Action @:
⁃ JoinQAnon.com
⁃ A New Social Network @: (Coming Soon)
⁃ Hang.social
⁃ Disclosure Site @:
⁃ QAnon.cloud
DONATE TODAY:
Patreon
⁃ Patreon.com/ThinkQAnon
VISIT THE STORE and support the ThinkQAnon group @:
• ThinkQAnon.store
You NEED God to watch over you and protecting you from the battles within and without. Once you have turned from your sins toward our Loving God, you will be given the Holy Spirit. He will then guide you personally into all truth and protect you from all lies. We will protect you from the Spiritual powers, Demons and Satan himself, that run the CABAL.
WWG1WGA - TAKE THE RED PILL TODAY AND GET DAILY NEWS AND UPDATE BY FOLLOWING OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS BELOW:
STEP 1: Get RED PILLED TODAY! Learn the truth, Qanon Disclosure Site(s):
• ThinkQAnon.com
STEP 2: Join the Fight!
• JoinQAnon.com
Social:
• Twitter.com/ThinkQAnon
• PARLER.com/profile/ThinkQAnon/
• GAB.com/ThinkQAnon
• GAB.com/groups/4528
• MEWE.com/join/ThinkQAnon
• USA.life/ThinkQAnon
• Jesus.social/QAnon/
Video:
• Youtube.com/ThinkQAnon/
• Brighteon.com/channels/ThinkQAnon
• Bitchute.com/channel/ThinkQAnon
TAKE ACTION:
Support the ThinkQAnon Group:
⁃ Disclosure Sites
⁃ Hiring full-time employees to fight the infowar on all our behalf
⁃ Daily Action @:
⁃ JoinQAnon.com
⁃ A New Social Network @: (Coming Soon)
⁃ Hang.social
⁃ Disclosure Site @:
⁃ QAnon.cloud
DONATE TODAY:
Patreon
⁃ Patreon.com/ThinkQAnon
VISIT THE STORE and support the ThinkQAnon group @:
• ThinkQAnon.store
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