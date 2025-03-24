Airline Whistleblower

The Real Reason For All These Plane Crashes & Dangerous Ideology That Has Taken Over Airlines

* Sherry Walker has been a commercial airline pilot for almost 35 years.

* She says D.E.I. has so completely undermined safety standards that pilots are sometimes afraid to leave the cockpit for fear of what their co-pilots will do unattended.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-sherry-walker

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1904216743897362559