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BREAKING! Sidney Powell Goes FULL KRAKEN MODE Against The Criminal [DS] Cabal! Q: Justice Is Coming!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:


Q+ Trump: Covfefe +++ Red October PRQQF & Decode! The Simplicity, Complexity & Brilliance of Q's Plan!


https://rumble.com/vmy72b-q-trump-covfefe-red-october-prqqf-and-decode-the-simplicity-complexity-and-.html



Q+ Trump: Slings, Arrows & Assassination Attempts! The Incredible Sacrifice of Great Presidents, Patriots & Soldiers!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/QUfazODFfzEb/




Q: The Mother Of All BQMBS! Carpet Bombs Will Lead To MOAB! On The Q Clock! Watch AZ 9.24! Trump GA Rally 9.25! It's Happening!


https://rumble.com/vmog13-q-the-mother-of-all-bqmbs-carpet-bombs-lead-to-moab-on-the-clock-watch-az-2.html




Milley's China Treason! BOMBSHELL Trump Claims Obama Is Running U.S. Government!



https://rumble.com/vmj8yx-milleys-china-treason-bombshell-trump-claims-obama-is-running-u.s.-governme.html




Trump BOMBSHELL! They Will DECERTIFY The 2020 Election! Trump's Epic Return As President!



https://rumble.com/vmcruz-trump-bombshell-they-will-decertify-the-2020-election-trumps-epic-return-as.html



BREAKING! AZ Audit Released! 270,000 Fraudulent Votes! Maricopa County Canvass Initial Earth-Shattering Report!


https://rumble.com/vm8z51-breaking-az-audit-released-270000-fraudulent-votes-maricopa-county-canvass-.html



Devolution: The Military Is The Only Way! The Silent War Continues! Afghanistan Is Red-Pilling America!


https://rumble.com/vm4ieq-devolution-the-military-is-the-only-way-the-silent-war-continues-afghanista.html
Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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