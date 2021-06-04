SN1118: Blood Benefits, Fire Fauci & War Probes | Factions Of Freedom

Audio Podcast Version:Episode Article:As more and more evidence emerges confirming the devastating effects of the lies of Dr Anthony Fauci, we're beginning to see the rollout of the next big issue: War. With our weak leader of a so-called president presiding over the nation, I foresee this saber rattling as merely that. The collusion at the top knows that a good war makes the people submit to even greater restrictions on their freedoms.That's where we're at, half way through 2021; Having wars and the threat of wars being used as a tool for control. Playing with this fire, just as Fauci did, unfortunately not only blows back on themselves, causing society as a whole to adjust. To a degree, we're dealing with political kamikaze agents who know their purpose is to cause destabilization.All of these uncomfortable truths and more are covered in this transmission. With all these revelations taking place, multiple members from the BLM movement have "resigned". While this seems advantageous on one side, look at what happened when Bill Gates "resigned". Our very ways of life have been altered by these lies, and how deep the damage is has yet to be calculated.