BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lebanon Family Evacuates Their Home For Safety
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1036 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 7 months ago

Lebanon Family Evacuates Their Home For Safety

Ayle Faniye Family - عيلة فنية

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIo3vxmM_ow


هربنا من بيتنا بسبب القصف الصاروخي من العدو على جنوب لبنان

We fled our home because of the enemy's missile bombardment on southern Lebanon


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY8h6FZlJTg&t


اليوم الثالث من الحرب على لبنان 💔 - رسمنا ولعبنا وغنينا للوطن 🥺 - يوميات عيلة فنية بالحرب

The third day of the war on Lebanon 💔 - We drew, played, and sang for the homeland - Diary of an artistic family in the war


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlemRbOy1J8&t=402s


اليوم الرابع من الحرب 💔 فرحنا زهراء واشترينا لها ثياب جديدة 🥰 - يوميات عيلة فنية بالحرب

The fourth day of the war 💔 We made Zahraa happy and bought her new clothes - Diary of an artistic family in the war


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy