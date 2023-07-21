'This is a massive bombshell': former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker

'This is a massive bombshell': Whitaker | Wake Up America
On Friday's "Wake Up America," former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker discusses the 1023 document released by Sen. Grassley alleging Biden family schemes.
https://youtu.be/Re3HDAGA_RA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.