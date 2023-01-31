Create New Account
NEW Details Concerning Trump Investigation REVEALED | Huckabee
182 views
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago
NEW Details Concerning Trump Investigation REVEALED | HuckabeeMike Huckabee delves into Kevin McCarthy's selections for House Committees and examines the reasons behind a few people not being invited back to their previous roles. He thinks that the Democratic Party has a method driving the distracting madness. Don't miss his take here on Huckabee!


kevin mccarthymike huckabeehouse committeesrussia collusion investigation

