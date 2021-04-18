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Propaganda
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363 views • April 18, 2021
This video keeps getting removed by both YouTube and FB...
they don't want you knowing the TRUTH!!!
PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE
I am waiting for permission to post this on brighteon.
Obsessing over ‘fake news,’ the US government plans its own propaganda
https://youtu.be/hf3jeM66XN8
So the government is in the business of fake news,
and blocking our truth... what is up with that?
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'
they don't want you knowing the TRUTH!!!
PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE
I am waiting for permission to post this on brighteon.
Obsessing over ‘fake news,’ the US government plans its own propaganda
https://youtu.be/hf3jeM66XN8
So the government is in the business of fake news,
and blocking our truth... what is up with that?
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Keywords
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