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Propaganda
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BTVC
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363 views • April 18, 2021
This video keeps getting removed by both YouTube and FB...
they don't want you knowing the TRUTH!!!
PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE

I am waiting for permission to post this on brighteon.
Obsessing over ‘fake news,’ the US government plans its own propaganda
https://youtu.be/hf3jeM66XN8

So the government is in the business of fake news,
and blocking our truth... what is up with that?
---
'Stop funding the agenda'

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Keywords
fake newscurrent eventspoliticspropagandatruthgovernmentplans
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy