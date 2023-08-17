GLENN BECK | They're missing the REAL DON Here...

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We’ve had evidence against the Biden Crime Family for YEARS. But still, the Justice Department looks the other way. So, tonight on Glenn TV, I’ll build the RICO case that the DOJ can’t refuse … and it goes directly to the Godfather himself. Or, should I call him “the Big Guy?”
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1691965563516719606?s=20