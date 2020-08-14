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Je kunt geen vaccins maken tegen virussen
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10 views • August 14, 2020
Jesse van der Velde legt hier kort en duidelijk uit dat alles rondom het corona virus een theatervoorstelling is om dat vaccin te verkopen.
Deze video wordt reeds op veel mainstream media geband.
Deze video wordt reeds op veel mainstream media geband.
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