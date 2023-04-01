Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why You Should Not Take Turpentine With Sugar!
24 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

What Type Of Parasites Can Turpentine Eliminate In The Body? - https://bit.ly/3mo7EVj

How Much Castor Oil Should You Take With Turpentine? - https://bit.ly/3OZO2Ez
WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X
WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn

Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You Should Only Start With 1 Drop Of Turpentine!


Taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) with sugar is the most well known standard Turpentine detoxifying protocol that is the most effective protocol at eliminating candida and parasites within a person's body when taken internally.


But I need to make you all fully aware of why you may be a person who should not be taking Turpentine with sugar and the reasons why, if you do know why make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Not Take Turpentine With Sugar!" from start to finish NOW!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugarturpentine sugarturpentine white sugarwhy you need to take turpentine with sugarwhy you need to take turpentine with white sugarwhy you should not take turpentine with sugarturpentine without sugarcan you take turpentine without sugar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket