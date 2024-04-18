Emergency Communications MUST WATCH BEFORE Buying HAM Radios, Satellite Phones, Bivy Stick Texting

- You are not being told the whole story about emergency communications. Should you buy a satellite phone, HAM radio, satellite texting like the Bivy Stick? How far will these devices work? This is a must watch video before any purchases.

VIDOES:

- Three Angels Create Family Emergency Radio Network: https://youtu.be/kSL7PcoJZ2A

- The 3 Keys To SUCCESSFUL Emergency Comms: https://youtu.be/QmOuOxOx18Q

- Emergency Family GMRS Radio Goes 40 Miles: https://youtu.be/M-iQUbuHgfk

- Do NOT Buy a Baofeng UV-5R Radio!!!: https://youtu.be/F5jokOBv2Vk

- Ward & Community Emergency Communications Plan: https://youtu.be/0NjCEwCL4_U

- External Antenna Mounting Options: https://youtu.be/TLIkyFubUPU





RADIO EQUIPMENT:

- Best Satellite Phone: https://LDSPrepper.com/satphone

- Satellite Texting Bivy Stick: https://LDSPrepper.com/bivystick

- Midland Family Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/gmrs

- Wouxun KG-935G+ GMRS Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/kg935g

- GMRS Magnetic Mount Antenna: https://LDSPrepper.com/melowave

- External HAM/GMRS Antenna: https://LDSPrepper.com/tram1481

- External Antenna Cable: https://LDSPrepper.com/cable

- Wouxun KG-UV9D Mate Handheld HAM Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/kguv9d

- Baofeng UV-5R: https://LDSPrepper.com/baofeng

- HAM Magnetic Mount Antenna: https://LDSPrepper.com/tram1180

- Wouxun KG-UV920P HAM Mobile/Base Station Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/uv920p

- ICOM 7300 HF Base Station Radio: https://amzn.to/3Q9rItU