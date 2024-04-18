Emergency Communications MUST WATCH BEFORE Buying HAM Radios, Satellite Phones, Bivy Stick Texting

- You are not being told the whole story about emergency communications. Should you buy a satellite phone, HAM radio, satellite texting like the Bivy Stick? How far will these devices work? This is a must watch video before any purchases.
VIDOES:
- Three Angels Create Family Emergency Radio Network: https://youtu.be/kSL7PcoJZ2A
- The 3 Keys To SUCCESSFUL Emergency Comms: https://youtu.be/QmOuOxOx18Q
- Emergency Family GMRS Radio Goes 40 Miles: https://youtu.be/M-iQUbuHgfk
- Do NOT Buy a Baofeng UV-5R Radio!!!: https://youtu.be/F5jokOBv2Vk
- Ward & Community Emergency Communications Plan: https://youtu.be/0NjCEwCL4_U
- External Antenna Mounting Options: https://youtu.be/TLIkyFubUPU
RADIO EQUIPMENT:
- Best Satellite Phone: https://LDSPrepper.com/satphone
- Satellite Texting Bivy Stick: https://LDSPrepper.com/bivystick
- Midland Family Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/gmrs
- Wouxun KG-935G+ GMRS Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/kg935g
- GMRS Magnetic Mount Antenna: https://LDSPrepper.com/melowave
- External HAM/GMRS Antenna: https://LDSPrepper.com/tram1481
- External Antenna Cable: https://LDSPrepper.com/cable
- Wouxun KG-UV9D Mate Handheld HAM Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/kguv9d
- Baofeng UV-5R: https://LDSPrepper.com/baofeng
- HAM Magnetic Mount Antenna: https://LDSPrepper.com/tram1180
- Wouxun KG-UV920P HAM Mobile/Base Station Radio: https://LDSPrepper.com/uv920p
- ICOM 7300 HF Base Station Radio: https://amzn.to/3Q9rItU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.