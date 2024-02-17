Satanism In The Last Days-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 16 2024

True satanism is rarely what it looks like when Hollywood puts it on the big screen, real satanic activity takes place a lot on the small screens of our lives. If you and I stood on the house roof and I told you to jump, you might object to take the 10ft leap, and rightly so. But if on the roof I gave you a ladder and said go down one step at a time, that would be accomplished quite easily. Just one, little step at a time. That's exactly how satanism has creep up on us, one step at a time. It's here, and this is what you need to know. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we live in strange times, we live in weird time, we live in the period of time the Bible calls the 'beginning of sorrows'. The world we know is changing, it is transforming itself in accordance with scripture, and this is not a change for the better. The world and all the unsaved people in it, which is to say the vast majority, are preparing themselves to receive the literal, actual, physical and visible Antichrist. To illustrate this, I want to draw your attention to some things that have taken place recently, lay out the facts, and you be the judge. But as for me and my house, we are convinced of what we are seeing. Today we give you a comprehensive look at the world you actually are living in, and it's not good.



