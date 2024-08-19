Podcast #25 - They Are Coming For Everyone and Everything w/ Legit Bat

On this episode I was a returning guest on the Legit Bat Podcast and we talked about transhumanism, the long term goals of our overlords, sexual education in our schools and how this is causing massive confusion amongst the children.





All of these things happening in the world are as a consequence of our collective acquiescence which is why conversations like this are very important!





