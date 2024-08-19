Podcast #25 - They Are Coming For Everyone and Everything w/ Legit Bat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was a returning guest on the Legit Bat Podcast and we talked about transhumanism, the long term goals of our overlords, sexual education in our schools and how this is causing massive confusion amongst the children.
All of these things happening in the world are as a consequence of our collective acquiescence which is why conversations like this are very important!
Like, comment and share if this conversation resonated with you
Legit Batt: https://open.spotify.com/show/0pIYp3NaOzFvfW7wT8ndJC
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legitbat/
Connect with me via any of the links below:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)
https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)
Email - [email protected]
***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases