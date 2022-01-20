Miles Guo: Pacific Alliance and the judge in the PAX case disregarded the law and common sense

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1/18/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Pacific Alliance and the judge in the PAX case disregarded the law and common sense. They didn’t allow me to speak up in court. Nor did I have the permission to question the opposing party. Instead, they charged me with contempt of court. Is that still called the rule of law?