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REAIR | Our Faith | Our Nation | Paul Richardson
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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From the biblical inspiration behind the name "Dominion of Canada" to the faith convictions that influenced health care, education, hospitals, women's rights and protections for vulnerable Canadians, the Bible has left a remarkable imprint on our nation's story.


In this episode, we sit down with Paul Richardson of Bible League Canada to explore stories from Canada's faith history that many Canadians may have never heard.


You'll discover:


• 🇨🇦 The biblical story behind the "Dominion of Canada" and Psalm 72:8

• 📖 How Christian faith influenced Canada's government, health care and national institutions

• ❤️ The stories of Canadians whose faith inspired them to serve the vulnerable and help build a better nation


This conversation does not ignore the painful chapters of Canada's history. Rather, it explores a broader story—one that also includes men and women whose lives were transformed by faith and who sought to serve others, protect the vulnerable and build institutions that continue to impact Canadians today.


📖 SCRIPTURE


"He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth." — Psalm 72:8 (KJV)


Could transformed hearts still help transform a nation today?


Watch, share your thoughts in the comments, and join the conversation.


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#Canada #CanadianHistory #ChristianHistory #FaithInCanada #Bible #Christianity #PaulRichardson #BibleLeagueCanada #FayteneTV #CanadianHeritage #Psalm72 #faithandculture


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biblechristianitycanadafaithandculturechristianhistoryfaytenetvfaithincanadacanadianhistorypaulrichardsonbibleleaguecanadacanadianheritagepsalm72
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