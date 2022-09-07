Judge's Ruling Stuns FBI - "There Is No Explanation" For This

In what is a bigger victory for former President Donald Trump than the mainstream media has been willing to report, yesterday, a federal judge granted President Trump's request for an independent special master to review evidence seized by the FBI in the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

As we’ve told you, some of the documents seized in the unprecedented raid were noted as being covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege. That means those protected private documents should never have been touched, let alone viewed, by Biden’s Deep State foot soldiers. We now know for a fact that the FBI did NOT handle the Trump documents properly.

In her ruling, Judge Aileen Cannon addressed the unusual nature of this investigation and why she ruled that no information gained from protected privileged documents wrongly taken in the FBI raid could be utilized in the DOJ’s investigation, seemingly recognizing the political motives behind all of this when she wrote:

"As a function of Plaintiff’s former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own. A future indictment, based to any degree on property that ought to be returned, would result in reputational harm of a decidedly different order of magnitude."

For its part, the Biden DOJ tried to fight the appointment of a special master, claiming that it had used its own screening team.

Even Judge Cannon was not fooled by the government’s smokescreen:

"To begin, the Government’s argument assumes that the Privilege Review Team’s initial screening for potentially privileged material was sufficient, yet there is evidence from which to call that premise into question here . . . . As reflected in the Privilege Review Team’s Report, the Investigative Team already has been exposed to potentially privileged material. Without delving into specifics, the Privilege Review Team’s Report references at least two instances in which members of the Investigative Team were exposed to material that was then delivered to the Privilege Review Team and, following another review, designated as potentially privileged material [ECF No. 40 p. 6]. Those instances alone, even if entirely inadvertent, yield questions about the adequacy of the filter review process."

Just as we’ve said all along, the judge agreed that the FBI is incapable of holding itself accountable. Judge Cannon’s ruling continues:

"[O]n more than one occasion, the Privilege Review Team’s initial screening failed to identify potentially privileged material. The Government’s other explanation—that these instances were the result of adopting an over inclusive view of potentially privileged material out of an abundance of caution—does not satisfy the Court either. Even accepting the Government’s untested premise, the use of a broad standard for potentially privileged material does not explain how qualifying material ended up in the hands of the Investigative Team. Perhaps most concerning, the Filter Review Team’s Report does not indicate that any steps were taken after these instances of exposure to wall off the two tainted members of the Investigation Team [see ECF No. 40]."

At one point in her ruling, Judge Aileen Cannon pointed out a key failure of the Biden FBI here: “[P]rosecutors have a responsibility to not only see that justice is done, but to also ensure that justice appears to be done.”

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes in-depth legal analysis of the judge’s ruling on behalf of President Trump as well as your civil rights as an American. Remember, if they’ll pull these political stunts on a former U.S. president, what do you think they’d do to an everyday citizen?