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Dr. Vernon Coleman: Here's Why Most Of The Jabbed Will Die Early
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835 views • December 12, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Here's Why Most Of The Jabbed Will Die Early
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, reports that the Bank of England and the British Government are introducting a programmable digital currency which will be used to control your spending habits. This is the first proof that social credit is coming to the West. Dr Coleman also assess propaganda in schools, Matt Hancock's terminalogical inexactitude, two-faced government policies and more absurd hypocrisy at COP26 in Glasgow. He also discusses mandatory jabs and why deaths will soar this winter.
source:
Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://VernonColeman.com and https://VernonColeman.org
Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, reports that the Bank of England and the British Government are introducting a programmable digital currency which will be used to control your spending habits. This is the first proof that social credit is coming to the West. Dr Coleman also assess propaganda in schools, Matt Hancock's terminalogical inexactitude, two-faced government policies and more absurd hypocrisy at COP26 in Glasgow. He also discusses mandatory jabs and why deaths will soar this winter.
source:
Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://VernonColeman.com and https://VernonColeman.org
Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
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