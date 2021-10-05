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Police Shooting
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142 views • October 05, 2021
The Shooting death of Sean Monterrosa by Vallejo Pd on June 2 2020!Det Jerrett Tonn shot 5 times from the back seat through the windshield of his unmarked truck. Tonn said he pointed a gun at us. Sean had a hammer in his sweater pocket, he had no gun. I think u will get it after seeing this provocative bodycam video. This senseless careless negligent shooting death in the Walgreens parking lot of a looting suspect is one of most profound examples for why the 8 can’t wait campaign. STOP SHOOTING AT FLEEING VEHICLES. The subsequent White wash investigation COVERUP has now been compounded and layered by the Vallejo police Department brass, the Solano Co DA even Recused her office from investigating the Officers involved. The AG Rob Bonta is now in the investigation.
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