Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov has inspected the progress of combat missions carried out by the battlegroup Center, the Defense Ministry reported.

Key takeaways from General Gerasimov’s statements:

➡️Russian servicemen continue the offensive on practically all fronts of the special military operation

➡️The main task of the battlegroup Center after liberating Krasnoarmeysk is to eliminate the Ukrainian units surrounded near Dimitrov

➡️The liberation of Krasnoarmeysk was a crucial step in liberating the entire Donbass region

➡️During the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk, Russian servicemen demonstrated initiative and competence by choosing methods of operation that were unexpected by the Ukrainian troops

➡️Residential areas in Krasnoarmeysk are being inspected, and over 200 people have been evacuated to safe areas

➡️The southern part of Dimitrov has been liberated, which is over 30% of the town