Founder of mRNA Vaccine: CDC Purposely UNDER-REPORTING and EDITING Adverse Affects of COVID Vaccines

Jim Hoft – The Gateway Pundit July 24, 2021:



Dr. Robert Malone, the founder of the mRNA vaccine technology joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday morning.



This was a riveting interview.



According to Dr. Malone the CDC is covering up the adverse effects of the dangerous COVID vaccines. Dr. Malone then went on to accuse megalomaniac Dr. Tony Fauci of being a liar who is purposely hiding this information from the public — for their own good.



Dr. Robert Malone: There’s pretty clear evidence that the spike protein expressed from vaccines is caused from toxicity in a small subset of patients. The question is how big is that subset and how bad and broad are those toxicities? The honest truth is we don’t know and furthermore there is a lot of signs that that information is being withheld from us… I have colleagues in the government who were aware and were months before the toxicity was disclosed that the toxicity was an issue… They are finding that the CDC is grossly underreporting these key adverse events… My senior colleagues at the FDA have known that this was the case for months… we have multiple signs that the CDC is editing this data in support of this noble lie…



Here is the latest information on the COVID Vaccine adverse effects. The government for some reason does not want you to know about this?



Via The War Room: