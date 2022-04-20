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Farmers Walk with 150 lbs of Cinder Blocks for 100 yds. Great Core Strenght and Fitness Builder !
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75 views • April 20, 2022
Farmers Walk of 100 yds with 150+ lbs of Cinder Blocks !
Visit "Lifting with Grandpa Charlie" at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCswOw_Q2-BIFHNCiSOVrLuA
Farmers Walk Routine
38 lb/100 yds
38 lb/100 yds
152 lb/50 yds
152lbs/50 yds
152lbs/100 yds *
152lbs/50 yds
152lbs/50 yds
Visit "Lifting with Grandpa Charlie" at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCswOw_Q2-BIFHNCiSOVrLuA
Farmers Walk Routine
38 lb/100 yds
38 lb/100 yds
152 lb/50 yds
152lbs/50 yds
152lbs/100 yds *
152lbs/50 yds
152lbs/50 yds
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