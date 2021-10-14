[Q4T 91] [Oct 14, 2021] Genesis Revisited Ep 50 - Remembering Rob Skiba with Justin James and Zen Garcia (16.9K views on YouTube)

With aching hearts and bittersweet tears, we will join together tonight to reminisce on the great efforts of our wonderful brother, Rob Skiba, while carrying forward the torch that he has left for us to take up, beginning with an attempt to complete this series on Genesis Revisited.

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