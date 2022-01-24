Jim rescinded the comment about Mexico, ""Pandemic announced over" by Mex gov rescinded."

Kazakhstan signalled the end of the pandemic on January 7th; when people were shut out of their banks for not being vaccinated. The people went wild and began killing all the politicians and chopping off heads.



If you take a look at the LABD (pharmaceutical) chart, you can actually see people (the money) called an end to the pandemic on January 7th, 2022. The narrative has collapsed and is collapsing, worldwide.

Individual countries are calling an end to the "COVID con" as Martin Armstrong predicted would come to an end in 2022.



First it was England, Ireland, Czech Republic. Now, it's Mexico (Jim Stone reports live, on the ground):



"Mexico just sent out a public service announcement stating the pandemic was over. UPDATE: Claudia has received more PSA's this is for real. No mention of Mexico declaring the pandemic over on Drudge. It is called "Compartmentalization". Remember when DVD players had zones, and if you tried to play a foreign movie it might not work because that DVD was not made for your zone? It was all about maintaning propaganda and having separate propaganda compartments in different countries, and looking at Drudge, America is not supposed to be getting Mexico's news, at least not yet. One might argue that the zones were for differing television standards, but that's not it, I was big on this topic back in the 90's and even when different zones had the same TV standards the DVD's would not work. You could get "zone free" DVD players if you knew where to look. It is going to be awful hard to contain this even with a censored internet. I predict "they" will give up sometime today. I speculate Mexico did this not only because of the motives behind the pandemic, but also because of the trucker vax mandate."



Now the dominoes fall as populations round-up the usual suspects (politicians and their enablers). Mop-up time!



THE PANDEMIC IS OVER

bitchute.com/video/PYqyUXA3EuBs/