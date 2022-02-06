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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Presents Opening Statements at Grand Jury Investigation Into Crimes Against Humanity Disguised As COVID Pandemic
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2184 views • February 06, 2022
https://grand-jury.net
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich presented his opening statements to what is being referred to as a Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.
Fuellmich leads a group of international lawyers who are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after Grand Jury Proceedings to present evidence of Crimes Against Humanity throughout the COVID-19 “Pandemic.”
The attorneys allege that the world’s governments have been co-opted and influenced by corrupt, criminal enterprises.
Fuellmich’s presentation intends to bring awareness of the heinous crimes committed by the elites to the global population.
With the help of real witnesses, lawyers, a judge, and experts, the Grand Jury Proceeding will, hopefully, be the start of justice against the perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity.
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich presented his opening statements to what is being referred to as a Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.
Fuellmich leads a group of international lawyers who are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after Grand Jury Proceedings to present evidence of Crimes Against Humanity throughout the COVID-19 “Pandemic.”
The attorneys allege that the world’s governments have been co-opted and influenced by corrupt, criminal enterprises.
Fuellmich’s presentation intends to bring awareness of the heinous crimes committed by the elites to the global population.
With the help of real witnesses, lawyers, a judge, and experts, the Grand Jury Proceeding will, hopefully, be the start of justice against the perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity.
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