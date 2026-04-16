"We remain in Lebanon in a reinforced security zone... we are not leaving." - Netanyahu

Update, with link of full text below from US:

Adding, newest Update:

Looks like Israel managed to observe the ceasefire for about half an hour.

Zionist artillery is now reportedly shelling the city of Bint Jbeil.

Adding:

Points about: U.S. Department of State text link further below:

Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against PLANNED, IMMINENT*, or ongoing attacks. This shall not be impeded by the cessation of hostilities.

Besides this, it will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea.

The Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other rogue non-state armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets.

*This means there is no ceasefire and Israel can attack Lebanon because of vibes.

Full, from about 2 hours ago now or so:

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/04/ten-day-cessation-of-hostilities-to-enable-peace-negotiations-between-israel-and-lebanon/