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Robert Breaker
Oct 27, 2022 Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about lamentations and how the prophet Jeremiah knew all about that, as did the people of Israel, and how America appears to be following Israel on the path of destruction.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFpB50hvWdk