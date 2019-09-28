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Urban Organics Aquaponics Doesn't Use Raw Fish Poop as Fertilizer
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62 views • September 28, 2019
In this episode you will get a full tour of the Urban Organics Aquaponics facility to see a commercially viable organic, aquaponic farm that is growing local food indoors. You will discover how aquaponics is more sustainable than the current agriculture system, how aquaponics works, the inputs being used as well as how they DO NOT use raw fish pop and pee to feed their plants like most aquaponics systems and farms do.
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