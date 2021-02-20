Matthew 9:1-8 “Jesus Is More”

When we ended last week we saw that the people in the town of Gergesenes also called Gadarenes, the people were afraid after He cast out the many demons in the men or man as Mark’s version of this story is told. Their fear of Jesus and the power He had, caused them to push Him away rather than drawing near to Him. One thing that we did not talk about last week was the fact that Jesus didn’t force Himself on them. When they asked Him to leave, He left. It’s the same for us today, Jesus, nor the Holy Spirit will force themselves upon us. If we hear the word and reject it, God will not force us to receive it. He will however make His truth known and if we reject Him to the point of death, we will have no excuse. No one will be able to stand before Him and say I didn’t know or I wasn’t told. Today there are some that will argue what about the ones who live in an isolated area that have never been preached the word? How can they know if they have never heard? To me this an Americanized view of Christianity. Somehow we have come to the conclusion that if the US doesn’t send missionaries over there, there will be some that will die in their sin because we are the only source for them to hear! Think about it for a moment, is the US the only way that people can hear the good news? Is the power of the Holy Spirit limited to us? God is all powerful, sovereign and able to cause a donkey to speak, water to come from a rock and Manna to fall from heaven. He is the one who sent His Son, who died and rise again in His power. He is the one who we see healing many and casting out demons in our studies. He did all of this without our help so I think He will make a way for all to hear no matter how remote their village is.