© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You might be exempted from compulsory vaccination if
Follow
4
Share
Report
796 views • August 01, 2021
This yet another ploy, another reversed psychological operation, if you react to this idea, then you've already lost, that means you accept that the government can mandate the lethal injection, that means that you have subconsciously accepted this idea. They are doing it to get a reaction, and exploit it, use it, so don't fall for it please.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.