NJ Drones: State of Emergency. Iranian Mothership Off Coast? Prepare For Invasion, Attack on US Soil

NJ congressman Jeff Van Drew says on Fox News, drones linked to Iranian 'mothership. A New Jersey congressman suggested on Wednesday that the mysterious alleged drone sightings that have blanketed the state in recent weeks are a result of an Iranian "mothership" that is currently sitting off of the coast and launching the reported drones ― a claim the Pentagon has refuted. Pentagon denies claim that Iran ‘mothership' launched drones off coast of NJ

The mysterious nighttime drone flights have been plaguing New Jersey residents for weeks, and also extended to Staten Island.





On Fox News Wednesday morning, Congressman Jeff Van Drew said, "Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership, I'm going to tell you the deal, it's off the East Coast of the United States of America. They've launched drones."





He continued, "We know there was a probability it could have been our own government, we know it's not our own government because they would have let us know. It could have been some really glorified hobbyist or hobbyists ... The third possibility was somebody, an adversarial country doing this."





Mysterious New Jersey drone sightings prompt call for ‘state of emergency’

Lawmaker called for a ‘limited state of emergency’, while 21 mayors asked governor to enact statewide action. The mysterious reported sightings of drone clusters in the night skies over New Jersey and other parts of the US north-east has prompted frustrated outbursts from Congress members, triggering calls for a limited state of emergency to be declared over the region.





Numerous drone sightings in New Jersey don’t pose safety concern, governor says. Dozens of drones have been spotted at night across New Jersey in recent weeks, including near sensitive sites such as a military research facility, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.





Murphy said the drones don’t appear to pose a public safety concern.





The FBI has been investigating reports about the mysterious nighttime drone flights that started occurring last month across central New Jersey and has asked the public for help. Since then, residents have reported seeing drones in other areas.





While speaking at an unrelated bill signing event in Princeton, Murphy noted there were 49 reports of drones on Sunday, mostly in Hunterdon County. The Democratic governor said those numbers included possible sightings and potentially the same drone being reported more than once.





“This is something we’re taking deadly seriously. I don’t blame people for being frustrated,” Murphy said.





Pentagon denies foreign entity behind mysterious New Jersey drones. The Pentagon on Wednesday denied that any foreign country was behind the mysterious drones that have flown near sensitive U.S. military sites in New Jersey.





Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said there was “no evidence” that the drones have come from a foreign entity or were “the work of an adversary.”





“At no point were our installations threatened when this activity was occurring,” she added in a briefing with reporters.





Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) said on Fox News that he had information from “very high sources” that Iran was launching the drones from a mothership, without providing evidence.





Singh denied the claims from the lawmaker. “There is not any truth to that. There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States.”





The news comes just one day after Robert Wheeler, the assistant director of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, testified to Congress that the bureau was investigating the unexplained drone sightings near sensitive U.S. military sites.





No Iranian drone 'mothership' off the United States, Pentagon says.





#Drones

#Pentagon

#NewJersy

#Emergency

#Invasion

#NJ

#NJDrones





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House