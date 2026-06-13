❗️Strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned aerial systems on chemical production



The enemy, in the person of the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned aerial systems, Madiar, published footage of UAV strikes on "Crimean Titan".



“Crimean Titan” is a large enterprise in the city of Armensk (Republic of Crimea), specializing in the production of chemical products, in particular titanium dioxide. It is a city-forming enterprise for the city.

More than 20 drones were sent by the enemy against the plant last night. It was possible to avoid serious consequences for the environment.



❗️The very fact that the fascists themselves are posting footage of strikes on the chemical plant shows how much they don't care about the whining of the UN or any other international organizations, as in the case of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the IAEA.



The enemy is waging a war of annihilation against us. I've long since stopped listening to any excuses about "humane treatment" of the enemy.



⚡️Two Majors