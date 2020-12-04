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Do Not Watch Television - CIA Agent Warns
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568 views • December 04, 2020
Your are who you are because of TV. You've been played and manipulated. They have disabled your ability to think for yourself. So here we are with Covid-19 and they want you to wear a mask without figuring out that it's a hoax. This is serious folks.
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