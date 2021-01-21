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Norway Warns "Very Frail" People NOT To Get C0VlD Vaccine After Investigating Series of Deaths
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171 views • January 21, 2021
Ben Swann

Norway has changed its C0VlD vaccination guide to state that “very frail” people should no longer receive the jab, citing 13 post-vaccine deaths in the country from side effects that appear to be linked to Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine.“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated,” Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told reporters Thursday. Check out our sponsor cloudcoin.global. You can watch my 25 min interview with Sean Worthington here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yd3SbJSVt4Y




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peopleinjectionsinvestigatingwarnsnorwaypfizermrna vaccinebenswannc0vld vaccinebiontechvery fraildeathsmoderna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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